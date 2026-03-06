Five killed, 20 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur District

RAIPUR: Five people were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday, police said.
The bus, travelling from Kurdeg in neighbouring Jharkhand, was heading towards Kunkuri town in Chhattisgarh, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle near Godaamba village under the Tapkara police station area, causing the bus to overturn, he said.
Five passengers died in the accident, while around 20 others sustained injuries, the official added.
Senior police officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.
An investigation is underway and further details are awaited, the official added.