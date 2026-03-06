From overweight cadet to 100 km ultramarathon runner: IAF officer Neha Devi inspires young women in J&K
SRINAGAR: From struggling with weight during her academy days to completing a 100-km ultra marathon after becoming a mother, Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Neha Devi from Jammu has turned every challenge into a milestone, inspiring countless young women to believe in their strength.
When Neha joined the Air Force Academy in July 2013, she was nearly ten kilograms overweight. She had to undergo rigorous training, which demanded both physical and mental transformation.
Through her relentless effort, discipline, and countless hours of training, Neha reshaped herself and within a year emerged stronger, fitter, and more confident.
In June 2014, she was commissioned as an Indian Air Force officer.
“By 2017, structured running and strength training became part of her identity. Even during outbreak of Covid, when organized training paused, Neha adapted with home workouts and remained consistent,” said Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.
In 2021, Neha ran her first Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (virtual edition) and secured 3rd position in her age category. It was the beginning as she continued to feature among the top finishers in the years that followed.
In 2023, she finished sixth overall in Station Cross Country (10 km) and 3rd overall in the Station Unity Run (21 km), standing out as the only female participant in both the events.
Then came a new chapter in her life. In January 2024, Neha became pregnant.
Many women step away from training during pregnancy due to fear or social conditioning but Neha wanted to challenge that mindset.
Under careful medical supervision, she continued controlled workouts. When she was four months pregnant, she secured 2nd position in the TCS 10K (virtual) run.
In September 2024, she delivered a healthy baby girl through a C-section.
“Recovery was slow and painful. The journey from walking to jogging and then running again tested her patience. But her motto was --- motherhood should not limit a woman’s potential. While breastfeeding her daughter for six months and continuing thereafter, she made it a daily routine to train for 40-60 minutes at gym or home workouts. Balancing night feeds, official duties and recovery, she rebuilt herself patiently,” Lt Col Bartwal said.
Within just fifteen months after childbirth, she achieved remarkable feats through self training—running half marathons, marathons and even completing a gruelling 100-kilometre ultra marathon in under ten hours.
In January 2026, at the 24-Hour Stadium Run in New Delhi, she completed her first 100 km in 9 hours and 52 minutes, missing national qualification by just 22 minutes.
“Within days, she competed in the Indian Navy Half Marathon (Feb 2, 2026), where she secured 1st among the three Services and finished 4th overall in the Women’s Open category clocking 1h 32m 50s, missing the podium by just 43 seconds, and missing the national mark by 22 minutes,” the defence spokesman said.
Today, squadron leader Neha Devi is more than an officer, athlete, and mother. She is a symbol of inspiration for young girls in Jammu and beyond. Her message is simple yet powerful -- motherhood does not limit potential, but multiplies it, and with belief, consistency and courage, no stereotype can hold a determined woman back.