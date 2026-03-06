From overweight cadet to 100 km ultramarathon runner: IAF officer Neha Devi inspires young women in J&K

SRINAGAR: From struggling with weight during her academy days to completing a 100-km ultra marathon after becoming a mother, Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Neha Devi from Jammu has turned every challenge into a milestone, inspiring countless young women to believe in their strength.

When Neha joined the Air Force Academy in July 2013, she was nearly ten kilograms overweight. She had to undergo rigorous training, which demanded both physical and mental transformation.

Through her relentless effort, discipline, and countless hours of training, Neha reshaped herself and within a year emerged stronger, fitter, and more confident.

In June 2014, she was commissioned as an Indian Air Force officer.

“By 2017, structured running and strength training became part of her identity. Even during outbreak of Covid, when organized training paused, Neha adapted with home workouts and remained consistent,” said Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

In 2021, Neha ran her first Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (virtual edition) and secured 3rd position in her age category. It was the beginning as she continued to feature among the top finishers in the years that followed.

In 2023, she finished sixth overall in Station Cross Country (10 km) and 3rd overall in the Station Unity Run (21 km), standing out as the only female participant in both the events.

Then came a new chapter in her life. In January 2024, Neha became pregnant.