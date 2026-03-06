Gujarat transfers 37 IPS officers in major administrative overhaul

AHMEDABAD: In a sweeping administrative reshuffle aimed at recalibrating the state’s policing structure, the Gujarat Home Department has transferred 37 IPS officers, triggering a chain of strategic postings, promotions and structural changes across the police system.

The overhaul redistributes key leadership roles, upgrades several posts and introduces new administrative formations.

At the centre of the reshuffle is Nirlipta Rai, who has been moved from the crucial State Monitoring Cell (SMC) to take charge as IG of Rajkot Range, signalling a shift in leadership in the state’s anti bootlegging and surveillance wing.

Simultaneously, Raghavendra Vats, an officer with extensive experience in the CBI, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of Ahmedabad Range IG, while Gagandeep Gambhir has been given additional charge of heading the influential SMC.

The reshuffle also ends a long wait for 1991 batch senior IPS officer Shamsher Singh, who had returned to the Gujarat cadre after a stint on deputation with the Anti Corruption Bureau.

After remaining on the waiting list since January, Singh has now been appointed Commandant General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, giving the veteran officer a key responsibility before retirement.

The state government has simultaneously attempted to strengthen policing in Ahmedabad by restructuring the city’s administrative grid.

A new Zone 8 has been created, expanding the existing seven zone structure, with Mayur Patil appointed as DCP of the newly formed zone.

The move is seen as an attempt to manage growing urban pressure and enhance law and order monitoring in the expanding metropolis.

Major changes have also been introduced in the traffic and intelligence wings. N. N. Chaudhary, who had been serving as Ahmedabad City Traffic Joint Commissioner, has been promoted and transferred as IG, Intelligence 2 in Gandhinagar.

In his place, A. G. Chauhan, previously serving as IG (Jails) and a former Traffic DCP in Ahmedabad, has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), bringing prior operational experience back into the city’s traffic command.

The reshuffle has also triggered changes in Surat’s policing structure, particularly in the crime wing. Karanraj Vaghela, who was serving as DCP in Surat’s Economic Cell, has been promoted and appointed Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Surat city.

Having earlier worked in the region and being familiar with the city’s crime dynamics, his appointment is expected to strengthen investigative operations.

In another change in Surat, Mahendra Bagdia has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector 2), further reorganising the city’s policing command structure.

The government has also addressed long pending postings of promoted officers. Hitesh Joysar, who had been awaiting a posting after being promoted to DIG rank, has been appointed DIG in the Intelligence Department in Gandhinagar. Joysar earlier served as SP of Surat Rural (East) and had been waiting months for a fresh assignment.