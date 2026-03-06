Indian Army set for top brass reshuffle next month

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s top brass is set for a reshuffle from 1 April, with several senior three-star officers moving into key operational commands and the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, currently the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Pune-based Southern Command, will move to Army Headquarters as the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS).

An Armoured Corps officer commissioned in December 1986, Lt Gen Seth has held several command and staff appointments during his career.

Prior to taking charge of Southern Command in July 2024, he commanded the Mathura-based XXI Strike Corps, one of the Army’s key strike formations.

Lt Gen P.P. Singh, currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff, will take over as the Western Army Commander at Chandimandir next month, succeeding Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar. The Western Command is one of the Army’s most critical operational formations, overseeing the Pakistan front.

An officer of the elite Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Lt Gen P.P. Singh will be among the few Special Forces officers to head an Army Command.