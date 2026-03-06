Indian students in Iran offered evacuation via Armenia, asked to bear flight costs

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Iran has offered logistical support to help Indian students relocate to the relatively safer neighbouring country of Armenia. However, students have been asked to arrange their own travel from Armenia to India, according to the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA).

Its national representative, Dr Mohammad Momin, who is in constant touch with nearly 1,000 students studying across various universities in Iran, told TNIE, “At present, students are stranded at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, some of whom have reportedly been shifted to an unknown location in Qom, and Urmia University of Medical Sciences. The embassy has informed the students that it is willing to escort them to the Armenian border. Representatives have been asked to collect details of those interested.”

Dr Momin added, “I have also confirmed this with the embassy. However, there is considerable confusion among the students. Many say they cannot afford the airfare from Armenia to New Delhi, which currently costs nearly Rs 1 lakh per ticket. Some students who can afford the fare have already booked their flights from Armenia.”

Most of the students are from Jammu and Kashmir and can easily travel to their hometowns from Delhi.

“Many students I have spoken to believe the Indian government should arrange repatriation flights for them and bear the cost,” he said.

According to Dr Momin, the embassy is likely to escort students by bus to Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia. “Only those who have already booked flight tickets from Armenia and have their PNR numbers will be allowed to board the buses,” he said.

“I requested the embassy officials to explore the possibility of covering the flight costs for the students. However, they said that since some parents had indicated just yesterday (Thursday) that they were willing to pay for the tickets, students have been asked to bear the travel expenses themselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, on Thursday appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene, stating that the situation had become increasingly volatile.

“The stranded students are willing to bear their own travel expenses if required. However, they urgently need diplomatic assistance from the Government of India to facilitate the evacuation process,” he said.

Parents of the students have also staged protests, demanding that their children be evacuated from Iran at the earliest.