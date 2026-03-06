JD(U) workers protest in Patna urging Nitish Kumar to reconsider Rajya Sabha move

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) workers intensified their protest on Friday, urging chief minister and party supremo Nitish Kumar to reconsider his decision to move to the Rajya Sabha. A day earlier, Nitish had filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar.

Terming the decision to send Nitish to the Upper House of Parliament as a conspiracy, a large number of JD(U) workers gathered outside the state party office and vented their ire against Nitish’s sudden decision. Posters were also erected in Patna requesting him to reconsider the move.

A group of people, allegedly JD(U) workers, were also seen blackening a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital. Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who reached the party office, claimed that the protesters were not associated with his party.

He expressed surprise over the protests organised by JD(U) workers. “This is the decision of Nitish Ji. Nobody has exerted pressure on him. It’s his own decision and nobody can challenge his decision,” he told the media.