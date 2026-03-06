Karnataka farmers’ groups call Budget ‘disappointing’, seek concrete steps to tackle agrarian crisis

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka State Farmers’ Organisations Federation on Friday termed the State Budget disappointing for the farming community, alleging that it fails to address the deepening agrarian crisis and the rising number of farmer suicides.

Federation State President Kurubur Shanthakumar said Karnataka ranks second in the country in farmer suicides, yet the budget has not announced any major initiatives to prevent such tragedies. He warned that the continued neglect of the sector could further weaken agriculture in the state.

“Farmers’ children are increasingly losing interest in agriculture and migrating to cities in search of alternative livelihoods. In many rural areas, farmers are even struggling to find brides due to the uncertainty surrounding agriculture. This is a serious social and economic issue, but the budget does not offer any concrete plan to address it,” he said.

Shanthakumar also pointed out that the government’s announcement of Rs 30,000 crore in zero-interest loans to 38 lakh farmers is not a new initiative but a continuation of an existing scheme. “There is nothing significantly new in this announcement,” he added.

However, he welcomed a few initiatives in the budget, like the proposal to set up processing units for horticulture produce in Davanagere and Vijayapura districts, which he said was a positive step that could help farmers with storage and value addition.

The federation further noted that providing a 25% subsidy for the purchase of cows and buffaloes would offer some support to the dairy sector, though it felt the assistance remains limited.

Shanthakumar also welcomed the government’s idea of promoting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, saying such technological initiatives could support the long-term development of the sector if implemented effectively.

Apart from agriculture, he described the allocation of Rs 180 crore for upgrading the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Mysuru as a good decision that would strengthen healthcare infrastructure.