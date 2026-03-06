Maharashtra announces Rs 35,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme ahead of Kharif season

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the much awaited farm loan waiver scheme titled Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana, which is expected to cost the state exchequer around ₹35,000 crore and benefit nearly 50 lakh farmers across the state.

Elaborating on the scheme, Fadnavis said that during the 2024 state Assembly election, the Mahayuti alliance had promised a farm loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh and had decided to fulfil the promise on the day of the state’s annual Budget.

He said the government is yet to receive consolidated data from banks, but based on available information and previous loan waiver schemes, around 50 lakh farmers are likely to benefit.

"The cut off date for this farm loan waiver scheme is September 30, 2025. There are around 28 lakh to 30 lakh farmers who are defaulters, and they are likely to get the benefit of the state government's farm loan waiver scheme up to ₹2 lakh," Fadnavis said.

"Besides, there are around 20 lakh farmers in the state who are not defaulters and are known as regular payers of farm loans. They are eligible for ₹50,000 as an incentive or award. The 30 lakh defaulters and 20 lakh non defaulters of crop loan farmers will cost the state exchequer around ₹20,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore respectively, and together the amount goes up to ₹35,000 crore. However, the state finances are sound, so we are ready to bear this cost for the larger interest of the farmers," he added.