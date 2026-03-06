Maharashtra CM Fadnavis presents Rs 7.69 lakh crore budget; aims for USD 5 trillion economy by 2047

MUMBAI: Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday presented Maharashtra’s Rs 7,69,467 crore annual budget with a fiscal deficit of 2.7 per cent in the Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis is the third Chief Minister who, as finance minister, has presented the state’s annual budget in history. Earlier, the first CM of Maharashtra, Yashwantrao Chavana, and later Vasantrao Naik, presented the state budget as the CM and finance minister.

CM Fadnavis said his annual budget is not only a development roadmap for the year but also Maharashtra’s vision document to turn the state’s economy into a five trillion dollar economy by 2047. He said his budget is based on four thematic pillars that are progressive, eternal, comprehensive, and promote good governance.

"The state agriculture GDP has been set to increase from 55 billion dollars to 500 billion dollars by 2047. The use of Artificial Intelligence has started in the agriculture sector, and as of today, more than 30 lakh farmers are receiving accurate information and crop advice through the state AI platform. Maharashtra is also the leading state across India in providing IDs to farmers, and to date, 1.31 crore farmers have received the farmer ID. These IDs will be used to extend the benefits of various government schemes and projects," Fadnavis said, adding that AI and technology aim to reduce production costs while increasing agricultural output.

He said Maharashtra currently has only 18 per cent green cover against the ideal 33 per cent. "To increase green cover, we have decided to plant 300 crore trees across the state in the next seven years. The plantation drive will start this year, ahead of the monsoon. This will help reduce pollution and improve air quality," he added.

Fadnavis said the budget plans to increase investment in capital expenditure, as it will drive real development. This year, Rs 90,000 crore was spent on capital expenditure, while the proposal for the coming year is Rs 1.30 lakh crore -- a nearly 21 per cent rise.