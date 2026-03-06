NHAI to train women toll staff in safety protocols, emergency handling

NEW DELHI: Women staff at toll plazas on national highways will be given specialised training in basic safety protocols and handling emergency situations, with a focus on employees from rural areas.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the structured capacity building effort is expected to enhance service quality while ensuring a safe and professional working environment.

To promote women’s empowerment and inclusivity in toll collection operations, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed over 5,100 women during day shifts to manage toll booths at more than 1,140 toll plazas across national highways and expressways in the country.

The objective of deploying women staff in frontline operational roles is to improve the highway user experience by fostering an efficient, empathetic and user friendly environment for commuters, as well as reducing the likelihood of disputes at toll booths on fee plazas.

“NHAI will also facilitate specialised training for the deployed female staff, particularly those from rural areas. The training will focus on areas such as courteous behaviour with National Highway users, handling emergency situations, basic safety protocols, and maintaining efficient toll plaza operations,” said ministry officials.