Noida International Airport gets regulatory nod; commercial operations expected soon

NEW DELHI: The much-delayed Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is finally on track to commence operations. Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday granted the aerodrome licence to its developer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.
Positioned to complement the growing air traffic in the Delhi-NCR region, the first phase of NIA will be able to handle around 1.2 crore passengers annually. IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express have confirmed operations from the airport.
As per the project plan, commercial and cargo operations will begin 45 days after the airport licence is obtained. Airport officials had announced in Noida on Thursday that they had secured security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
The BCAS clearance had been delayed for several months. According to a senior aviation official who spoke to TNIE, one of the reasons was that the airport has a foreign CEO, which goes against Indian aviation rules.
Its CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, is a Swiss national who played a crucial role in the development of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. “The non-completion of the boundary wall around the airport also delayed the clearance,” the official said.
An official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that Noida International Airport is being developed in four phases along with a multi-modal cargo hub.
“In the first phase, with one runway and one terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all phases, the airport will be capable of handling up to 70 million passengers per year, emerging as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh,” the release said.
The first phase of the airport is being built at a cost of nearly Rs 6,800 crore, and the total area of the airport will be 1,334 hectares.
In a release issued by the airport, Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport, said: “Receiving the aerodrome licence is a key milestone in our journey. It reflects the strong collaboration with our partners and the rigorous work undertaken to ensure readiness for commercial operations. We are committed to delivering a modern, efficient and passenger-centric airport that will serve as a catalyst for regional economic growth.”
With the aerodrome licence in place, NIA will continue working closely with authorities to complete the remaining regulatory approvals, the release said.
“The airport’s Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review with the BCAS, and we look forward to receiving this approval in due course. Subsequently, Noida International Airport will coordinate with all partners to plan the formal inauguration and commencement of commercial operations,” it added.
Preparations under the airport’s Operational Readiness, Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme are continuing to ensure systems, processes and personnel are fully prepared for a safe and seamless launch.
The Ministry said the airport is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre. The concessionaire agreement, which commenced on October 1, 2021, is for a period of 40 years.
Airport features
The airport has been licensed under the Public Use category for all-weather operations. It features a runway with orientation 10/28 and dimensions of 3,900 m × 45 m, supported by an Instrument Landing System and Aeronautical Ground Lighting system, enabling 24×7 operations. The aerodrome is equipped with facilities capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the development of NIA is a major step toward strengthening aviation connectivity for the NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh.
NIA is directly connected to the six-lane Yamuna Expressway, offering swift access to Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Gurugram and major cities of western Uttar Pradesh, the airport said.