Noida International Airport gets regulatory nod; commercial operations expected soon

NEW DELHI: The much-delayed Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is finally on track to commence operations. Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday granted the aerodrome licence to its developer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Positioned to complement the growing air traffic in the Delhi-NCR region, the first phase of NIA will be able to handle around 1.2 crore passengers annually. IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express have confirmed operations from the airport.

As per the project plan, commercial and cargo operations will begin 45 days after the airport licence is obtained. Airport officials had announced in Noida on Thursday that they had secured security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The BCAS clearance had been delayed for several months. According to a senior aviation official who spoke to TNIE, one of the reasons was that the airport has a foreign CEO, which goes against Indian aviation rules.

Its CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, is a Swiss national who played a crucial role in the development of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. “The non-completion of the boundary wall around the airport also delayed the clearance,” the official said.