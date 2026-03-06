Tehri Lake Festival returns with multi-location format, boosting tourism across Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: After a four-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Tehri Lake Festival is back, and this time, it is reshaping the way major events are conducted in the state. The festival, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned with a bold new strategy: decentralisation.

In a significant departure from tradition, the festival is no longer confined to the banks of Tehri Lake. For the first time in its history, the grandeur of the event has been extended to include Narendranagar, Ghansali, Pratapnagar, Dhanaulti, and Devprayag.

This shift marks a deliberate policy move by the state government to ensure that the benefits of major tourism events are not concentrated in a single hub, but are shared across a wider geographical area.

The model mirrors the recent strategy adopted for the National Games, which were spread across cities including Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani, Rudrapur, and Pithoragarh, rather than being centralized. By dispersing events, the government aims to maximize exposure for lesser-known tourist destinations.

The expansion brings a host of new activities to these regions, ranging from trekking expeditions to vibrant cultural programs. In essence, the entire district of Tehri is now serving as the host, rather than just the township surrounding the lake.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal emphasized the potential of this inclusive approach, stating, "There are many regions within the Tehri district that have the potential to shine much brighter on the tourism map. By involving more areas in the Tehri Lake Festival, we expect to see significant and meaningful outcomes for local development."