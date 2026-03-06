Trinamool Congress slams governor reshuffle, says Centre turning Raj Bhavans into BJP war rooms

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the governor reshuffle effected across several states reflects the Modi government's contempt for constitutional federalism and slammed it for turning Raj Bhavans into BJP war rooms.

The party was reacting to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi being appointed as the new governor of West Bengal, replacing C V Ananda Bose, who resigned abruptly on Thursday.

The appointment was a part of a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts effected in several states and Union territories by President Droupadi Murmu late on Thursday night.

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said state governments should be involved in the appointment of governors.

Citing the recommendations by the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions, he said "state governments must be involved in the appointment of the governor with the formation of panels, recommended by Sarkaria Commission".

"Punchhi Commission on Centre-State Relations recommended that governor must be appointed after consultation with the State concerned. Who listens?" the TMC Rajya Sabha MP said on X.