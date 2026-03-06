UP BJP likely to be revamped as caste dynamics tops agenda of RSS meets

LUCKNOW: CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended a closed-door coordination meeting of the RSS in Ghaziabad, amid intensified consultations between the ruling BJP and the Sangh leadership ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP seeks to address signs of discontent among sections of its core upper-caste support base while attempting to consolidate Dalit voters in the run-up to the high-stakes Assembly polls.

Party insiders indicated that discussions are centred on recalibrating caste equations and strengthening grassroots coordination ahead of polls.

An organisational reshuffle in the state BJP is expected by the end of March. The rejig is likely to underscore the BJP’s attempt to strike a balance between its traditional upper-caste base—which has remained central to its electoral success since the Ram Temple movement of the early 1990s—and the OBC-Dalit combine. The exercise is being viewed as a counter to the SP, which has sharpened its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative.