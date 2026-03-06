UPSC CSE 2025 results: 958 candidates qualified; top three from diverse academic backgrounds

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with the top three candidates among the 958 recommended having diverse academic backgrounds.

Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan, who secured the top All India Rank (AIR), is a trained medical doctor. Second in the list, Rajeshwari Suve M from Tamil Nadu, has an engineering background, while Akansh Dhull from Haryana, the son of state-level BJP leader Krishan Dhull, secured the third position and is a commerce graduate.

All successful candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services – Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, and the results of two candidates have been withheld, the UPSC said in an official statement announcing the CSE 2025 results.

The examination process began with the prelims on May 25, 2025, followed by the main examination, conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The final stage, the personality test or interview, concluded on February 27, 2026. As per past trends, the UPSC usually declares the final result within about a week after the interviews end.

According to the UPSC, the CSE Final Result 2025 is available in PDF format on the official website under the ‘Final Result’ section. The document lists the names and roll numbers of recommended candidates in order of merit.

The recommended candidates belong to various categories. Of the 958 candidates, 317 are from the general category, 104 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 306 from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 158 from the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 73 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The list also includes candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. Among them, 10 candidates fall under PwBD-1, 14 under PwBD-2, nine under PwBD-3, and nine under PwBD-5.