‘Was he questioned or given royal hospitality?’: Rohit Pawar on CID grilling of VSR Ventures owner
Rohit Pawar, MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), on Friday questioned whether the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department had actually interrogated VSR Ventures owner V K Singh or extended him “royal hospitality” during his questioning in connection with the January 28 plane crash that killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati.
Singh, whose company operated the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the crash, was questioned for over seven hours at the CID office in Pune on Thursday. Officials said his statement was recorded and he was allowed to leave the office around 7.30 pm.
In a post on social media, Rohit Pawar alleged that Singh arrived at the CID office around 11 am and was said to have been questioned for nearly eight hours, but claimed that much of that time was reportedly spent extending hospitality to him.
“At night, he was even escorted away like a guest in a police vehicle with black-tinted windows,” Pawar said, adding that suspicion had arisen over whether Singh was summoned for questioning or treated as a special guest.
He further alleged that despite demands, an FIR in connection with the accident had not been registered yet. “On one hand, even an FIR regarding this accident is not being registered. On the other hand, the person whose aircraft snatched Ajit Dada away from us is being given VIP treatment — under whose blessings?” he asked.
Pawar also claimed that media personnel who had reached the CID office to cover the questioning were treated poorly by the police.
Following the crash, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka police station and the case was later transferred to the CID in Pune. The state agency has said its probe is focused on determining whether sabotage or criminal negligence played a role in the tragedy.
Days before Singh’s questioning, the CID had sent a set of queries to VSR Ventures as part of its investigation.
Rohit Pawar had earlier alleged that attempts were being made to shield the company and claimed that findings in a preliminary probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau supported concerns he had raised.
In its 22-page preliminary report, the bureau said visibility at the time of the crash was below the required level and flagged fading runway markings as well as the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface.
(With inputs from PTI)