‘Was he questioned or given royal hospitality?’: Rohit Pawar on CID grilling of VSR Ventures owner

Rohit Pawar, MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), on Friday questioned whether the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department had actually interrogated VSR Ventures owner V K Singh or extended him “royal hospitality” during his questioning in connection with the January 28 plane crash that killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati.

Singh, whose company operated the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the crash, was questioned for over seven hours at the CID office in Pune on Thursday. Officials said his statement was recorded and he was allowed to leave the office around 7.30 pm.

In a post on social media, Rohit Pawar alleged that Singh arrived at the CID office around 11 am and was said to have been questioned for nearly eight hours, but claimed that much of that time was reportedly spent extending hospitality to him.

“At night, he was even escorted away like a guest in a police vehicle with black-tinted windows,” Pawar said, adding that suspicion had arisen over whether Singh was summoned for questioning or treated as a special guest.

He further alleged that despite demands, an FIR in connection with the accident had not been registered yet. “On one hand, even an FIR regarding this accident is not being registered. On the other hand, the person whose aircraft snatched Ajit Dada away from us is being given VIP treatment — under whose blessings?” he asked.