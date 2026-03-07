7 years after conviction, Punjab and Haryana HC acquits Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2002 journalist murder case

More than seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal set aside the 2019 order of a special court convicting Ram Rahim Singh, while also dismissing the appeals filed by the other accused in the case.

The detailed judgment is not available yet.

Ram Rahim Singh and three others were convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula for conspiring to murder the journalist in Haryana's Sirsa.

The case pertains to the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who ran a local newspaper, 'Poora Sach' in Haryana. Chhatrapati was shot outside his residence in October 2002 and later died of his injuries. The murder came after Chhatrapati published reports regarding allegations of sexual assault against Ram Rahim Singh. This included an anonymous letter narrating the alleged sexual exploitation of women followers at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Ram Rahim Singh remains in jail as he is also serving a 20-year jail term, given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

Ram Chander Chhatrapati's son, Anshul Chhatrapati called the HC verdict a "major setback" and stressed that the family will move the Supreme Court against the judgment.