Airlines announce special flights to Ahmedabad ahead of T20 World Cup final

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in travel demand to Ahmedabad following India’s entry into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Air India Express and Akasa Air have announced special flights to the city in the run-up to March 8.

An official spokesperson for Air India Express said the airline will operate additional flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“These flights have been scheduled in response to the sharp increase in demand for travel to the city as fans across the country plan to attend the highly anticipated match,” the spokesperson said.

The airline added that it continues to closely monitor booking trends and may consider further capacity enhancements depending on demand.

Akasa Air has also ramped up connectivity to Ahmedabad with special flights to and from Mumbai to accommodate the surge in travel ahead of the World Cup final.

“The schedule has been designed to ensure flexibility and convenience for cricket enthusiasts travelling for the event,” the airline said.

Akasa Air added that the special flights include a midday departure from Mumbai on March 8, allowing fans to reach Ahmedabad comfortably ahead of the match, and early morning return services on March 9 for those wishing to travel back soon after the game.

Flight schedule

QP 6581 (March 8): Departs Mumbai at 11.30 am, arrives in Ahmedabad at 12.50 pm.

QP 6582 (March 8): Departs Ahmedabad at 1.30 pm, arrives in Mumbai at 2.55 pm.

QP 6501 (March 9): Departs Mumbai at 2.05 am, arrives in Ahmedabad at 3.25 am.

QP 6502 (March 9): Departs Ahmedabad at 4.00 am, arrives in Mumbai at 5.30 am.

Through SkyScore, the airline’s industry-first initiative, passengers on Akasa’s network-wide flights will be able to stay updated with live match scores during the game, allowing cricket fans to remain connected to the action even while in the air.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, SkyLights will illuminate the cabin in the colours of the Indian tricolour, creating an immersive and festive onboard ambience for passengers travelling to witness the final.