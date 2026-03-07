Amit Shah grants citizenship to refugees at Haridwar rally, says Centre resolute in implementing CAA

HARIDWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during his visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday, declaring that the central government remains resolute in implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite persistent opposition from political rivals.

Addressing a massive gathering in Haridwar, Shah underscored the government’s commitment to providing refuge and dignity to persecuted minorities, while also unveiling over Rs 1,100 crore worth of development projects for the Himalayan state.

Shah asserted that the government would not waver in its mission to protect those fleeing religious persecution. During the event, the Home Minister handed out citizenship certificates to five refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"These individuals have suffered immense trauma. They came to our country to protect their religion, their families, and the dignity of their women," Shah said. In a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul Baba, no matter how much you oppose this, we will ensure they get citizenship. This country belongs to them just as it belongs to everyone else."

He accused previous governments of denying these refugees their rights for decades, citing the "politics of appeasement" as the primary reason for their long wait for legal status.