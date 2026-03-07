Committed to serving people of Delhi and nation: Sandhu after being named LG

NEW DELHI: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has said that he is committed to serving the people of the city and the nation with dedication and humility. He succeeds V K Saxena, who held the post for nearly four years and has been shifted to Ladakh. Sandhu’s appointment was made by President Droupadi Murmu as part of a reshuffle of gubernatorial posts in several states/UTs late on Thursday night.

In a post on X, Sandhu said, “Deeply honoured and grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi as Lieutenant Governor. Grateful also to Home Minister Amit Shah for his trust and support. Committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication and humility.”

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Sandhu is one of India’s most experienced diplomats on US affairs. He served in the Indian mission in Washington multiple times, including as India’s ambassador to the US from February 2020 to January 2024. Earlier, he was Deputy Chief of Mission from July 2013 to January 2017 and First Secretary (Political) from 1997 to 2000, liaising with the US Congress.

Sandhu has also served as an advisor to the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and as its established Geopolitical Institute’s chair. His diplomatic career spans 40 years, during which he guided USISPF’s strategic initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the Quad, and the I2U2 grouping of India, Israel, the US, and the UAE.

He played a key role in organising major events, including PM Modi’s 2014 Madison Square Garden address, US President Donald Trump’s 2020 visit to India, and Modi’s 2024 state visit to Washington.

As Chair of the Geopolitical Institute, Sandhu helped shape USISPF’s approach to global developments, focusing on defence ties, vaccine diplomacy, emerging technologies, and energy partnerships.

