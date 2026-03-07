Four masked men gang-rape 85-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district

BHOPAL: An 85-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by at least four masked men in the Khandwa district of southwestern Madhya Pradesh on the night of Holi (Wednesday).

The incident occurred in a tribal-dominated village under the Punasa police station limits. The elderly woman, who lives alone, was reportedly asleep after dinner when the accused entered her house.

According to police sources, the men allegedly took turns assaulting her. When she tried to resist, they reportedly stuffed a cloth in her mouth.

The incident came to light on the morning of March 5 when the woman’s daughter, who lives in a nearby village, learned about the assault. The victim was later admitted to Khandwa District Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused in connection with the gang rape.

Khandwa Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case and that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to the identification of the suspects, who were masked, the police said.