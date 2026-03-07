Four-time cancer survivor from Chhattisgarh cracks UPSC, secures 946th rank

RAIPUR: Sanjay Dehariya, 37, a four-time cancer survivor from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, has secured the 946th rank in the UPSC 2025 examinations, overcoming years of illness, financial hardship and personal setbacks to achieve the feat.

Hailing from Mahasamund district, Sanjay grew up in difficult circumstances. His father is a small farmer and he is the youngest of four siblings. “There were times when there wasn't enough food for everyone,” Sanjay recalls. “My mother would ensure all four of us were fed, often staying hungry herself.”

Just as his dreams were taking flight, tragedy struck. After graduating from a college in Mahasamund district, during his final year of studies, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer in the parotid glands, the largest pair of salivary glands located just behind the jaw.

For the next six years, from 2012 to 2018, he fought a recurring battle with the disease four separate times and underwent intensive treatment at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. His parotid gland was eventually removed.

“In 2022, I felt now it's the time to reclaim the dream that cancer had tried to steal. I lost 8 precious years fighting the disease,” he told this newspaper.

It was in his third attempt that he finally cleared the UPSC examination. He hopes to secure a posting in the Indian Revenue Service among the allied services under the reserved Scheduled Caste category.