Grocery shop owner’s daughter from Shamli secures ninth rank in UPSC

LUCKNOW: Astha Jain, daughter of a grocery shop owner from Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, has secured the ninth rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were declared on Friday.

"His daughters are his pride," says Ajay Kumar, the grocery shop owner in Shamli, rejoicing over the success of his daughter Astha Jain.

"My daughter has achieved this position through her hard work. One of my three daughters is a doctor, Astha is now an IAS officer and the youngest one is also pursuing MBBS," says the proud father, with a glint of joy in his eyes.

"I did not let any of my hardships come in the path of my daughters' education. I ensured equal opportunities for them and never considered anyone less. The whole family is now on cloud nine due to Astha's accomplishment," says Ajay Kumar, busy distributing sweets in the entire mohalla to celebrate Astha's success.

The UPSC released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2025 on Friday. Astha Jain from Shamli secured the ninth rank in the examination. She had earlier qualified for the UPSC in 2024, securing the 131st rank and joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre.