Gujarat: Three migrant workers die, one critical after entering underground tank at dyeing mill for cleaning

AHMEDABAD: Three workers from Bihar died of suspected asphyxiation after being sent into a chemical tank at a dyeing mill in Gujarat's Surat city without protective gear, while another remains critical.

The incident occurred late Thursday night at the New Paras Dyeing Mill in Pandesara GIDC when routine tank-cleaning work was underway at the textile processing unit.

According to initial reports, four workers were asked to descend one after another into a deep chemical storage tank to clean accumulated residue. However, the confined tank reportedly had extremely low oxygen levels and contained toxic chemical fumes.

The workers reportedly began suffocating within minutes due to oxygen depletion inside the tank. One after another, the workers collapsed unconscious inside the tank. Panic spread across the mill premises as fellow employees saw the workers falling inside the toxic chamber.

The four workers were eventually pulled out and rushed to hospital. Doctors later declared three of them dead, while one worker remains critical.

All the victims were migrant workers from Rohtas district in Bihar who had travelled to Gujarat in search of livelihood. The deceased have been identified as Ankit Kumar (19), Sonu Kumar Paswan and Sandeep Kumar Paswan (22). Another worker, Amarendra Kumar (23), is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The tragedy has shattered families thousands of kilometres away in their native villages. For Sandeep Paswan’s family, the loss is particularly devastating. His wedding was scheduled for April, and preparations were already underway in the village.