Gujarat: Three migrant workers die, one critical after entering underground tank at dyeing mill for cleaning
AHMEDABAD: Three workers from Bihar died of suspected asphyxiation after being sent into a chemical tank at a dyeing mill in Gujarat's Surat city without protective gear, while another remains critical.
The incident occurred late Thursday night at the New Paras Dyeing Mill in Pandesara GIDC when routine tank-cleaning work was underway at the textile processing unit.
According to initial reports, four workers were asked to descend one after another into a deep chemical storage tank to clean accumulated residue. However, the confined tank reportedly had extremely low oxygen levels and contained toxic chemical fumes.
The workers reportedly began suffocating within minutes due to oxygen depletion inside the tank. One after another, the workers collapsed unconscious inside the tank. Panic spread across the mill premises as fellow employees saw the workers falling inside the toxic chamber.
The four workers were eventually pulled out and rushed to hospital. Doctors later declared three of them dead, while one worker remains critical.
All the victims were migrant workers from Rohtas district in Bihar who had travelled to Gujarat in search of livelihood. The deceased have been identified as Ankit Kumar (19), Sonu Kumar Paswan and Sandeep Kumar Paswan (22). Another worker, Amarendra Kumar (23), is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.
The tragedy has shattered families thousands of kilometres away in their native villages. For Sandeep Paswan’s family, the loss is particularly devastating. His wedding was scheduled for April, and preparations were already underway in the village.
Sonu Paswan’s father, Kamlesh Paswan, rushed to Surat from Sivasagar village in Sasaram after receiving the devastating news. Back home, preparations for Holi celebrations had begun, but the message from Surat shattered the family. “My son was the only support of our family. He got married five years ago and his wife was waiting for him in the village. I still have an unmarried daughter whose marriage responsibility was on Sonu. Now my support has been taken away. Tell me, from whom should I ask for help?” he asked.
Relatives of the victims have accused the mill management of criminal negligence, alleging that workers were sent directly into the chemical tank without even basic safety arrangements. According to family members, there were no oxygen cylinders, masks, helmets or safety harnesses at the site.
They say that if even basic protective gear had been provided, the tragedy could have been prevented. The families allege that the workers were “pushed into a death trap” without safety checks.
After the incident, relatives questioned the contractor about how the accident occurred. However, they claim they received no clear explanation. According to family members, the contractor only stated that the workers had “fallen into the tank,” but avoided answering questions about toxic fumes, suffocation or the absence of safety equipment. The vague response has further intensified suspicion and anger among the victims’ families and workers in the industrial area.