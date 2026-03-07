Gujarat: Three workers die, one critical after entering underground tank at dyeing mill for cleaning

SURAT: Three workers died of suspected asphyxiation after entering an underground tank of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for cleaning at a dyeing mill in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Saturday.

The condition of another worker remains critical, and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The incident occurred at Paras Print Private Limited in the Pandesara industrial area on Thursday night, but was reported to the police on Friday, he said.