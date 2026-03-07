India’s rise will be driven by its own strength, not ‘mistakes of others’: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that India’s rise will be driven by its own strength and not by the “mistakes of others”.

His remarks came two days after Christopher Landau, the United States Deputy Secretary of State, said Washington would be cautious not to repeat what he described as past economic miscalculations with China while dealing with India.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasised that the trajectory of India’s growth is fundamentally determined by domestic capabilities.

“When we speak today about the rise of countries, the rise of countries is determined by the countries. The rise of India will be determined by India,” Jaishankar said. “It will be determined by our strength, not by the mistakes of others.”

His remarks came two days after Landau said at the same platform at the Raisina Dialogue that “India should understand that we're not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago.”

Landau had added that Washington would ensure its policies remain “fair to our people,” while acknowledging that governments must be accountable to their citizens.