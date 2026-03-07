IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to employ over 1,000 women pilots

NEW DELHI: India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, now has over 1,000 women pilots, accounting for 17.5% of its total workforce, the airline said. This is more than three times the global average, IndiGo said.
"IndiGo is the first and only airline in India to reach this milestone," the airline said in a statement.
Women also make up over 45% of IndiGo's overall workforce. "Beyond the cockpit, women make for over 30% of airport operations staff, almost 25% of its Operations Control Centre workforce, over 20% in finance, more than 15% in digital, with more than 23% women representation in leadership positions,” the airline said. IndiGo continues to expand equal opportunities across roles, it added.
Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, IndiGo, said, "On International Women’s Day, we are proud to announce that IndiGo now has over 1,000 women pilots, among the highest in the world. This milestone truly reflects the spirit of Girl Power at IndiGo. As we continue to give wings to the nation, we remain committed to creating more opportunities for talented women to soar and shape the future of aviation.
To mark International Women's Day, IndiGo also released a film on social media celebrating its women workforce. Bringing alive the theme of Girl Power, the video depicts women of IndiGo celebrating moments that gave them their wings.
IndiGo is championing 'Girl Power' through women-led developments, enabling career growth, building community, and offering workplace flexibility. “For instance, Take-Off 2.0 supports women returning to the workforce after a career break, while the 6E Girl Power Community offers a peer network dedicated to empowering women across all roles,” the airline said.