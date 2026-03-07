Jharkhand to get its first floating power plant by end of March this year

RANCHI: Jharkhand is soon to get its first 100 MW floating solar power plant (FSPP) at Getalsud Dam in Ranchi. According to officials, installation of the State's first floating solar power plant has almost been completed and is expected to be fully operational and start generating electricity by the end of March 2026.

Officials claimed that although it is not common in India, FSPP is gaining a lot of popularity across the world, which saves land space and utilises water bodies, besides reducing evaporation to a large extent.

The most significant feature of this project is that the solar panels are being installed floating on the water surface. According to experts, this technology will not make any negative impact on the water storage capacity of the dam or aquatic ecology, but will help reduce water evaporation.

This ambitious project, which began in July 2025, is targeted for completion by March 2026. The plant is being constructed by L&T.

"Spread over 172 acres, which is about 7-8 per cent of the total waterbody, will produce electricity from 7 am to 6 pm. This power plant has a capacity to produce 100 MW of power, which is sufficient for a lakh households,” said L&T Project Manager Sarvanam.