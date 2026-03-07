Man opens fire at social media influencer's housing society in Thane; arrested after chase that injured two

THANE: Miscreants opened fire at the housing society of a businessman and social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, with police later apprehending one of the accused after a chase that left two bystanders injured, an official said.

The police nabbed Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28), who fired five shots as the police team chased him on the streets of Shil Daighar, and injured two bystanders, the official said.

Hours earlier, Qureshi and another accused had fired at the housing society, where Nadeem Moinuddin Khan (45), alias Baba Khan, a businessman and social media influencer, lived in the Kausa area of Mumbra, he said.

Two bullets damaged Khan's car, and one round was fired in the air, the officer said.