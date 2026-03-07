Meet the Indian Army officer who won UN award for tackling sexual violence, menstrual taboos in South Sudan

NEW DELHI: In conflict-ridden South Sudan, where many women hesitate to approach male soldiers to report sexual violence or discuss sensitive health concerns, an Indian Army officer led a women’s team to change that.

Major Swathi Shanthakumar received the United Nations Secretary-General’s Award in the Gender category for 2025 in January this year, recognising the work she carried out during her 18-month deployment in the country.

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers officer commanded the Indian Army’s first Female Engagement Team, a 20-member group of women soldiers deployed alongside an infantry battalion under the United Nations Mission to bridge a communication gap often faced in peacekeeping operations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Major Swathi said, “During the deployment, our team carried out over 270 operational engagements, including 110 short-and long-distance patrols, 67 riverine patrols and 53 air patrols. These operations took us to remote settlements that had rarely seen sustained contact with peacekeeping forces. Through patrols and outreach activities, we engaged with more than 5,000 women across the mission area.”

She added that the team quickly realised building trust required a consistent presence on the ground.

“Many women hesitate to approach male personnel to talk about their problems. To understand what communities were facing, we had to observe, engage and report. That meant making ourselves accessible and building trust over time,” she said.

Some of the most sensitive assignments involved patrols to combat conflict-related sexual violence, aimed at encouraging women to report abuse and reassuring communities that peacekeeping forces were addressing gender-based violence.