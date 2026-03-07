Meet the Indian Army officer who won UN award for tackling sexual violence, menstrual taboos in South Sudan

NEW DELHI: In conflict-ridden South Sudan, where many women hesitate to approach male soldiers to report sexual violence or discuss sensitive health concerns, an Indian Army officer led a women’s team to change that.
Major Swathi Shanthakumar received the United Nations Secretary-General’s Award in the Gender category for 2025 in January this year, recognising the work she carried out during her 18-month deployment in the country.
The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers officer commanded the Indian Army’s first Female Engagement Team, a 20-member group of women soldiers deployed alongside an infantry battalion under the United Nations Mission to bridge a communication gap often faced in peacekeeping operations.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Major Swathi said, “During the deployment, our team carried out over 270 operational engagements, including 110 short-and long-distance patrols, 67 riverine patrols and 53 air patrols. These operations took us to remote settlements that had rarely seen sustained contact with peacekeeping forces. Through patrols and outreach activities, we engaged with more than 5,000 women across the mission area.”
She added that the team quickly realised building trust required a consistent presence on the ground.
“Many women hesitate to approach male personnel to talk about their problems. To understand what communities were facing, we had to observe, engage and report. That meant making ourselves accessible and building trust over time,” she said.
Some of the most sensitive assignments involved patrols to combat conflict-related sexual violence, aimed at encouraging women to report abuse and reassuring communities that peacekeeping forces were addressing gender-based violence.
The soldiers also organised awareness sessions in villages and camps, often scheduling them early in the morning or late in the evening so women could attend after completing daily chores without drawing attention in conservative settings, she explained.
During these interactions, the team encountered another challenge. Menstrual health remained a taboo subject in many communities, and access to basic hygiene products was limited.
To address this, the soldiers distributed “dignity kits” containing sanitary pads brought from India, while also speaking with women about menstrual hygiene and reproductive health.
“We realised that women don’t have the space to speak openly about these issues,” Major Swathi said. “So we carried sanitary pads from India and distributed them as 'dignity kits'. That opened the door to conversations about menstrual hygiene, reproductive health and even breast cancer awareness. We spoke to women about recognising early symptoms and how to conduct basic self-examinations. These are discussions that rarely happen in public.”
Major Swathi grew up in Bengaluru and is a first-generation officer in the armed forces. During college, she secured a corporate placement with IBM, but instead chose to pursue a career in the Army.
“The idea of serving the nation through an institution built on honour and discipline resonated deeply with me,” she said.
Looking back on the deployment, she said the recognition ultimately belonged to the team she served with.
“This award is really about the team,” she said. “Twenty women soldiers working together were able to open doors, build trust and bring conversations into the open that have long remained unspoken.”