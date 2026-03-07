Most-wanted Punjab gangster Amrit Dalam detained at Moldova border

CHANDIGARH: Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a most-wanted gangster, has been detained at the Moldova border on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued at the request of Punjab Police.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday that the fugitive was detained on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice (Red Corner Notice) issued at the request of Punjab Police in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol and other central agencies.

Punjab Police has recently launched the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Counter Intelligence Ashish Choudhary to track criminals residing abroad and accelerate their extradition, ensuring they are brought back to Punjab to face legal proceedings.

As per information, Amritpal Singh, a native of Dalam Nangal village in Batala, was closely aligned with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and had fled abroad using a fraudulent passport. He has been actively making extortion calls targeting individuals and business owners, particularly in the Amritsar region.

DGP Yadav said that Amritpal Singh is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including drug smuggling, murders, attempt to murders, etc in Punjab and had been absconding abroad for a considerable period.

"His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies,” he said, while adding that legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition or deportation to India so that he can face the law. Yadav said that the OFTEC of Punjab Police is currently pursuing various criminals hiding abroad.