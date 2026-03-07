Punjab clears new industrial policy aiming to attract Rs 75,000 crore investment

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the Assembly elections, the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved the Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2026, setting a target to attract Rs 75,000 crore in investments this year by offering a mix of fiscal and non fiscal incentives to companies setting up new industrial units in the state.

For the first time, under the new policy, investors will have the liberty to choose from 20 different incentive options to build their own customised incentive package.

A fixed capital subsidy of Rs 20 crore for setting up Zero Liquid Discharge systems and Rs 7.50 crore for switching to paddy straw based boilers has also been introduced.

The policy, supported by 24 sector specific policies developed after consultations with stakeholders across these sectors, will apply not only to new investors but also to those undertaking modernisation and expansion of their existing units.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled the policy, asserting that his government is determined to make Punjab the No. 1 investment destination in the country through bold reforms and a flexible incentive framework designed around the needs of industry.

He said the Punjab government has fundamentally restructured its industrial policy to accelerate industrial growth, attract large scale investment and generate employment across the state.

Mann said the new policy allows investors to choose up to 20 incentives and design customised packages suited to their business models.

It also introduces capital subsidy for the first time in Punjab, offers incentives of up to 100 per cent of Fixed Capital Investment and reduces Employment Generation Subsidy eligibility to Rs 25 crore investment and 50 workers.

He said this would open industrial incentives to a much wider base of businesses while strengthening Punjab’s position as a leading destination for manufacturing, services and emerging technology sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the policy represents a major shift in the way industrial incentives are structured in Punjab.

“Every other state in India hands investors a fixed menu and says take it or leave it, but Punjab has changed that. Now an investor can pick up to 20 incentives and build a package around their own business model.”

Explaining the rationale behind the approach, Mann said different industries have different operational realities and cost structures.