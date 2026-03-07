Rahul Gandhi alleges Indian data ‘handed over’ to US after trade deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that India’s data resources have effectively been handed over to the United States following a trade deal between the two countries. He said critical issues like data ownership and protection are not receiving enough attention, while public debates are focused on less important matters.

During an interaction with members of the Information Technology (IT) fraternity at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also called for a broader discussion on subsidies and “freebies,” questioning why assistance to the poor is criticised while benefits given to large corporate groups go largely unquestioned.

Responding to queries on data protection, Gandhi referred to the Indo-US trade deal, which he has earlier criticised. He argued that India failed to leverage the value of its data during negotiations.

"I mean, if in that deal, India turned around and said, listen, this is all fine, but our data is the most valuable data in the world, I can guarantee you there will be no taxes on agriculture. There would be no taxes on small and medium business. There would be none of that."

According to him, successful negotiations depend on recognising one’s own strengths.

"We have a huge diversity. So, we can understand many different things from many different angles. We have the largest pile of data on this planet. We have the best engineering talent. We have the best medical talent."

Gandhi compared the situation to a hypothetical scenario involving natural resources, suggesting that handing over a key national asset would trigger public outrage elsewhere.

He said that if Russia were to hand over its entire oil reserves to the United States, there would be widespread protests. However, he claimed there had been “not a peep” in India when its data was allegedly “handed over” to the US as part of the deal signed by the government.

He added that India’s political system should focus more on fundamental questions about data governance.

"These are the questions actually the political system should be discussing. Not whether, you know, what we should eat and what we should drink and whether cow urine is good for you. So, it is actually a democratic exercise. It's a listening exercise, because really nobody has the answer," Rahul said.