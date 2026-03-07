Sharp fall in August U.S. student visas for Indians signals shift in migration

NEW DELHI: US student visas issued to Indian nationals have been falling steadily in the last four years, but they dipped sharply in the last two years. According to the data released by the US State Department, F-1 visas issued to Indians in August declined from 14,769 in 2022 to 12,867 in 2023 and further to 5,529 in 2024. The drop appears to be continuing in 2025, with 2,389 visas issued in August last year.
The F-1 visa, the primary non-immigrant visa allowing foreign nationals to pursue full-time academic study in American universities, has long served as a key talent pipeline for the US. Created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, it allows students to remain temporarily in the US after graduation. This route has helps American universities and technology firms attract global talent, particularly from India and China.
The August data show divergent trends across countries. China recorded 13,408 F-1 visas in August 2023, falling sharply to 5,535 in 2024, but rebounding to 8,600 in August 2025 so far. Vietnam had shown steady growth earlier, rising from 1,422 visas in 2022 to 2,402 in 2024, before declining to 1,337 in August 2025.
Among other Asian countries, South Korea saw visas drop from 3,586 in 2022 to 969 in 2024, before rising slightly to 1,595 in 2025. Nigeria’s numbers declined steadily, from 1,440 in 2022 to 712 in 2024 and 412 in 2025. Pakistan recorded 468 visas in August 2023, rising marginally to 517 in 2024 before falling to 353 in 2025. Bangladesh saw a drop from 534 visas in 2024 to 238 in 2025, while Sri Lanka remained relatively small but stable, with 61 visas issued in August 2025.
Immigration policy shifts during the presidency of Donald Trump also reshaped the student visa environment. In July 2020, the administration attempted to bar international students whose courses moved fully online during the pandemic from remaining in the US, a proposal later withdrawn after legal challenges from universities and state governments.
Education consultants say the effects are visible in several Indian cities that traditionally send large numbers of students abroad. Centres in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Jalandhar reported fewer applications.