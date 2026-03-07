Sharp fall in August U.S. student visas for Indians signals shift in migration

NEW DELHI: US student visas issued to Indian nationals have been falling steadily in the last four years, but they dipped sharply in the last two years. According to the data released by the US State Department, F-1 visas issued to Indians in August declined from 14,769 in 2022 to 12,867 in 2023 and further to 5,529 in 2024. The drop appears to be continuing in 2025, with 2,389 visas issued in August last year.

The F-1 visa, the primary non-immigrant visa allowing foreign nationals to pursue full-time academic study in American universities, has long served as a key talent pipeline for the US. Created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, it allows students to remain temporarily in the US after graduation. This route has helps American universities and technology firms attract global talent, particularly from India and China.

The August data show divergent trends across countries. China recorded 13,408 F-1 visas in August 2023, falling sharply to 5,535 in 2024, but rebounding to 8,600 in August 2025 so far. Vietnam had shown steady growth earlier, rising from 1,422 visas in 2022 to 2,402 in 2024, before declining to 1,337 in August 2025.