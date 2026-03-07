Tribal farmers seek probe into errors in land records in Alluri Seetharamaraju district

VISHAKAPATNAM: Tribal farmers of Gadilova village under Rompalle gram panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district have sought the intervention of the Joint Collector over alleged discrepancies in the recent land re-survey records.

The villagers urged the Joint Collector to visit their fields and personally verify the Draft Land Register (DLR) entries before the records are finalised. They alleged that several entries in the re-survey records do not reflect the actual cultivation on the growund and demanded corrective action.

According to the farmers, lands in Survey Nos. 1, 2 and 3, covering about 27 acres, are being cultivated by local tribal families. However, they claimed that the DLR entries show different names of cultivators who, they alleged, have never farmed the land.

They also raised concerns about Survey No. 4, which comprises 109.86 acres of government land. The farmers said about 15 tribal families have been cultivating cashew orchards on this land for several years, but alleged that the present survey records do not reflect their occupation.

Similarly, in Survey No. 4P, the DLR records show eight families cultivating 25.34 acres. The villagers claimed that these entries do not match the actual cultivators on the ground and sought a detailed verification.

The farmers said they had earlier submitted representations to the Tahsildar of Ananthagiri in December 2025 and later to the District Collector in February 2026 seeking an inquiry. However, they alleged that no detailed field inspection has been carried out so far.

They also expressed concern over notices being sent through WhatsApp messages and phone calls asking them to appear at the MRO office, stating that travelling nearly 40 km at short notice is difficult.

Farmers demanded that officials conduct field visits, verify records and carry out proper enjoyment surveys before finalising the land records.