Uttarakhand tops national rankings in new criminal laws rollout, but experts urge focus on ground reality

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has secured the top position in the country for the implementation of the new criminal laws and the Inter operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau for January 2026.

The state scored 93.46, outperforming other top states, with Haryana in second place (93.41), followed by Assam (93.16), Sikkim (91.82), and Madhya Pradesh (90.55).

The state government has credited the achievement to the oversight of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who conducted regular review meetings to ensure a smooth transition to the new legal framework: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The ICJS framework has introduced a “One Data, One Entry” protocol, enabling real time data sharing among police through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), e Courts, e Prisons, e Prosecution, and e Forensics.

Officials said the integration has reduced paperwork and accelerated case disposal. The e Sakshya app has also been deployed to ensure secure, digitised evidence collection and videography at crime scenes.

“The state has not only implemented the required technical framework but has also excelled in real time data entry, which is the backbone of this system,” said Inspector General of Police Sunil Kumar Meena, confirming the rankings.