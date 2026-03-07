Uttarakhand tops national rankings in new criminal laws rollout, but experts urge focus on ground reality

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has secured the top position in the country for the implementation of the new criminal laws and the Inter operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau for January 2026.
The state scored 93.46, outperforming other top states, with Haryana in second place (93.41), followed by Assam (93.16), Sikkim (91.82), and Madhya Pradesh (90.55).
The state government has credited the achievement to the oversight of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who conducted regular review meetings to ensure a smooth transition to the new legal framework: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).
The ICJS framework has introduced a “One Data, One Entry” protocol, enabling real time data sharing among police through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), e Courts, e Prisons, e Prosecution, and e Forensics.
Officials said the integration has reduced paperwork and accelerated case disposal. The e Sakshya app has also been deployed to ensure secure, digitised evidence collection and videography at crime scenes.
“The state has not only implemented the required technical framework but has also excelled in real time data entry, which is the backbone of this system,” said Inspector General of Police Sunil Kumar Meena, confirming the rankings.
To support the transition, the state administration has trained more than 23,000 police personnel. Virtual hearings through Nyaya Shruti and the deployment of forensic mobile vans have also been prioritised to strengthen investigative capabilities.
While the government has welcomed the digital milestone, experts cautioned that administrative achievements should not overshadow the actual state of public safety.
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation, acknowledged the technical progress but sounded a note of caution.
“Uttarakhand has secured the top position in implementing the ICJS and the new criminal laws, which is a positive development that reflects strongly on technological progress,” Nautiyal told this daily.
“However, it is important to remember that this ranking primarily measures digital integration and system implementation, and not the actual crime situation or law and order outcomes on the ground.”
Nautiyal also pointed to what he described as a disconnect between digital efficiency and the prevailing security climate.
“In recent months, Uttarakhand has allegedly been rocked by a series of serious incidents and lawlessness, including a range of crimes and an increase in daylight murders. There have been many cases of missing women and children, alongside growing concerns regarding drug proliferation,” he noted.
“Citizens hope that this technological advancement will translate into stronger policing and visible improvements in public safety. The real success of these reforms will be when people across Uttarakhand genuinely feel safer in their daily lives. Otherwise, this will only remain one more accolade far removed from genuine public concerns,” added Nautiyal.