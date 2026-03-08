BJP leader arrested for cultivating opium at farmhouse in Chhattisgarh's Durg

RAIPUR: In a shocking revelation, opium (poppy) was being illegally cultivated at a farmhouse belonging to Vinayak Tamrakar, a prominent leader of the BJP Kisan Morcha at Samoda village in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

A joint operation was launched by the Chhattisgarh Police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Revenue Department in Durg.

On Saturday, they dismantled a large-scale illegal opium cultivation racket spanning over 5 acres in the Pulgaon police station area. The seized crops, hidden within fields of maize, have an estimated market value of approximately Rs 8 crore.

According to the Durg police, the raid was carried out in the fields situated between the villages of Samoda, Jhenjhari, and Sirsa.

“The actual area found to be under active opium cultivation was 5 acres and 62 decimals”, the police said.

The investigation has named Vinayak Tamrakar (58), Vikas Bishnoi (27) and Manish Thakur (45) as involved. All are arrested. A case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has also been registered.

The preliminary investigation disclosed that the property owned by the BJP leader was closely guarded to keep the alleged illegal activities hidden from public view and local authorities.

In official records and digital surveys, the land was shown to be used for growing conventional crops like wheat and maize. This deception allowed the cultivation of opium to go unnoticed for several years.

Meanwhile, the involvement of a political figure has sparked a massive controversy in the region, raising questions about the misuse of digital crop monitoring systems and political influence.