CBI files one more financial fraud case against industrialist Anil Ambani

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its crackdown on industrialist Anil Ambani, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another criminal case against him, Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), and a former company director in connection with an alleged bank fraud involving more than Rs 1,085 crore.

The federal agency registered the case on March 5 following a complaint filed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which accused the borrowers of cheating two public sector lenders between 2013 and 2017.

According to the complaint, the alleged fraud caused a combined loss of about Rs 1,085.19 crore to PNB and United Bank of India, which has since merged with PNB. The accused allegedly conspired to secure credit facilities for Reliance Communications and later diverted or misused the loan funds.

The case names Ambani, Reliance Communications Limited, and its former director, Manjari Ashok Kacker, as accused.

According to the FIR, the alleged loss includes Rs 621.39 crore to Punjab National Bank and Rs 463.80 crore to United Bank of India.

The agency suspects that the borrowers obtained loans from the banks and subsequently violated loan conditions and financial discipline, leading to the accounts being classified as non-performing assets.

The loan accounts were declared NPAs in 2017 after the borrower allegedly failed to adhere to the terms of the credit facilities.

Bank officials later classified the accounts as fraudulent in February 2021 following findings from a forensic audit conducted by BDO India LLP.