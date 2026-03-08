Cheetahs moving from Kuno to Rajasthan shows natural behaviour: NTCA

NEW DELHI: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has noted the recent movement of two cheetahs that have dispersed from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to areas in Rajasthan, describing it as natural behaviour. In the coming months, the NTCA will coordinate with the governments of both states to develop a large corridor landscape that encompasses Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, facilitating inter-state movement of the cheetahs.

Recently, cheetahs KP-2 and KP-3 from Kuno National Park were tracked moving into the Baran district of Rajasthan. KP-2 has been located in the Mangrol range of Baran, while KP-3 entered the Banjh Amli Conservation Reserve after travelling 60–70 km from Kuno National Park. The two cheetahs are positioned approximately 6 km apart on either side of the Parvati River.

Both cheetahs are being monitored round the clock through GPS and radio collars by a joint inter-state team, with field teams deployed from the Kishanganj and Anta ranges.

The NTCA stated, "We are actively coordinating with both State Forest Departments and will issue further updates as warranted."

This is not the first instance of cheetahs straying from Kuno National Park. Since their introduction in September 2022, cheetahs have frequently been in the news for moving outside the park into Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. There have also been reports of conflicts with humans in surrounding areas.