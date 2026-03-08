Delhi teacher spends night hiding in Nainital forest after taxi driver attack

DEHRADUN: A private school teacher from Delhi’s Shahdara district spent a terrifying night hiding in a dense forest in Nainital after she was allegedly targeted by a taxi driver, sparking concern over the safety of women traveling alone in the region.

The woman, who had come to the state for a trip, narrowly escaped what police suspect was an attempted rape during her journey from Kathgodam to Nainital.

According to police sources, the victim had hired a taxi for Rs 600. The situation worsened when the vehicle moved into isolated stretches of road. "The accused allegedly began consuming alcohol while driving and subsequently attempted to molest and assault the woman," a senior police official stated. "Fearing for her life, she resisted the attack, managed to escape the vehicle, and fled into the nearby jungle."

Alone and terrified, the teacher spent the night in the forest to avoid her attacker. She was finally rescued with help from local village head Babita Manral, who assisted her in reaching the police station to file a complaint.