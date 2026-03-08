Delhi teacher spends night hiding in Nainital forest after taxi driver attack

DEHRADUN: A private school teacher from Delhi’s Shahdara district spent a terrifying night hiding in a dense forest in Nainital after she was allegedly targeted by a taxi driver, sparking concern over the safety of women traveling alone in the region.
The woman, who had come to the state for a trip, narrowly escaped what police suspect was an attempted rape during her journey from Kathgodam to Nainital.
According to police sources, the victim had hired a taxi for Rs 600. The situation worsened when the vehicle moved into isolated stretches of road. "The accused allegedly began consuming alcohol while driving and subsequently attempted to molest and assault the woman," a senior police official stated. "Fearing for her life, she resisted the attack, managed to escape the vehicle, and fled into the nearby jungle."
Alone and terrified, the teacher spent the night in the forest to avoid her attacker. She was finally rescued with help from local village head Babita Manral, who assisted her in reaching the police station to file a complaint.
Following the statement, Tallital police launched a rapid operation. Using GPS tracking from the taxi, a team led by Station House Officer Manoj Nayal, along with Sub Inspectors Satish Upadhyay, Babita, and ASI Sunil Kumar, tracked the suspect.
Within eight hours of the report, the police raided the Pines area on Bhowali road and arrested 39-year-old Deepak Bora, a resident of Gujraula, Haldwani. The victim’s mobile phone was recovered from him. After appearing in court, Bora was remanded to judicial custody. The woman’s family arrived in Nainital from Delhi shortly after being informed.
The incident has drawn anger from local trade bodies, hotel associations, and taxi unions, all demanding strict punishment for the accused to prevent similar crimes.
However, the case has also highlighted gaps in security infrastructure. Residents and civil society members have expressed concerns over the lack of nighttime surveillance on hill routes.
"Such incidents are becoming a stain on our tourism industry," activist Anoop Nautiyal noted. "There is a severe lack of police patrolling and vehicle checks on isolated stretches, particularly areas like Jyolikot, where the absence of security presence makes women vulnerable after dark."
The case is a stark reminder that even in popular tourist destinations, the safety of visitors remains a pressing concern.