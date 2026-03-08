Empowerment of women is core priority of government schemes, initiatives: PM Modi on International Women’s Day

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the government’s commitment to women-led development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the empowerment of women remains at the core of various government schemes and initiatives.

Extending his greetings to the nation on International Women’s Day, he paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India’s “Nari Shakti”.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said: “On International Women’s Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India’s progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”

“Empowerment of women is at the core of our various schemes and initiatives. We remain committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India’s journey of development.”

“The achievements of India’s Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of their transformative role in nation building. As India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide our collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation. #NayeBharatKiNariShakti.”