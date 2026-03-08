HP govt to introduce law to provide 25 per cent reservation for women in recruitment to Class-III posts

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government will introduce a law to provide 25 per cent reservation for women in recruitment to Class-III posts in government departments and initiate a special recruitment drive for women Sub-Inspectors in the State police.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made the announcements on the occasion of International Women’s Day, while presiding over the state-level function held in Nahan, in Sirmaur district.

He said that the government was committed to strengthening women’s participation in policing and other public services. During the function, Sukhu announced Rs. 500 crore for the development of Nahan Medical College. He also said that the institution would be upgraded with improved infrastructure and better medical facilities.

He also announced to increase Mahila Samman Rashi from Rs. one lakh to Rs. two lakh. In addition, MSc Zoology, MBA and MA History courses would be introduced from the next academic session at PG College Nahan.

Sukhu said that women’s welfare was the top priority of the present state government, and women were focussed in every government initiative.