IMD issues yellow alert as early heatwave scorches northwest India, railways take precautions

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the onset of early heat wave-like conditions across several parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
The yellow alert indicates that vulnerable populations—including infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses—are at risk of heat exposure. The IMD recommends wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing and suggests covering one’s head.
In response to the rising temperatures, Indian Railways has also issued heat wave alerts for various zones. Railway authorities have been directed to ensure the availability of drinking water at railway stations, on platforms, and within train coaches. They have also been instructed to provide cooling measures such as shades and cool roofs.
For specific timings, the Northern Railways has indicated that a heatwave will impact Himachal Pradesh from March 8 to 9. The Western Railway zone expects heatwave conditions over the coastal areas of Gujarat and Saurashtra & Kutch from March 8 to 10. The Konkan Railway has also issued a heatwave alert for March 8 to 9, while the Central and Southeast Railways have warned of heatwave conditions in Vidarbha from March 8 to 12.
In its detailed warning, the IMD said Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are at risk of severe heat wave conditions over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 5-8°C in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and by 4-7°C in other parts of Northwest India over the next three days.
However, temperatures are forecast to decline by 2-3°C after this period due to a fresh Western Disturbance, which may bring scattered light rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan region.
The IMD also indicated that heatwave-like conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, North Gujarat region, and Marathwada from March 8 to 12.
Hot and humid conditions are also expected in isolated pockets along the Konkan coast, coastal areas of Gujarat, and coastal regions of Saurashtra & Kutch from March 8 to 11. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining districts of Rayalaseema and northern Tamil Nadu are also expected to experience hot and humid conditions on March 8.