IMD issues yellow alert as early heatwave scorches northwest India, railways take precautions

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the onset of early heat wave-like conditions across several parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

The yellow alert indicates that vulnerable populations—including infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses—are at risk of heat exposure. The IMD recommends wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing and suggests covering one’s head.

In response to the rising temperatures, Indian Railways has also issued heat wave alerts for various zones. Railway authorities have been directed to ensure the availability of drinking water at railway stations, on platforms, and within train coaches. They have also been instructed to provide cooling measures such as shades and cool roofs.

For specific timings, the Northern Railways has indicated that a heatwave will impact Himachal Pradesh from March 8 to 9. The Western Railway zone expects heatwave conditions over the coastal areas of Gujarat and Saurashtra & Kutch from March 8 to 10. The Konkan Railway has also issued a heatwave alert for March 8 to 9, while the Central and Southeast Railways have warned of heatwave conditions in Vidarbha from March 8 to 12.