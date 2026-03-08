Iran war: Indian carriers to operate 50 flights from West Asia on March 9

NEW DELHI: Indian carriers are planning to operate 50 flights from West Asia on Monday, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period, it said.

In a press release, the ministry said, "Indian carriers are continuously assessing the ground situation in other airports of the region, so that more flights can be operated by Indian carriers from these places."

"The Ministry remains in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders.It is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia affecting air travel between India and the West Asia region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and orderly conduct of flight operations," it added.

On March 8, Indian carriers have operated 49 inbound flights from airports in the region such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah.

On March 7, a total of 51 inbound flights were operated by Indian carriers from West Asia which transported 8,175 passengers.