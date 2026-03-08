Muslim woman beaten up, allegedly forced to drink urine by mob in Bihar's Madhubani, dies

A Muslim woman succumbed to injuries after being allegedly brutally assaulted by a mob led by the son of the village head in Bihar's Madhubani district, reported Maktoob Media on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Roshan Khatoon, a resident of Amhi village in Madhubani's Ghoghardiha.

According to the report, citing police officials and eye witnesses, Khatoon had gone to meet village head Kumari Devi on February 28 to resolve a local dispute. However, the village head's son, Manu Singh, along with a mob, assaulted the woman, causing serious injuries.

Khatoon succumbed to her injuries on March 1 in Patna Medical College and Hospital.

A local digital news publication, Mithla Samachar, reported that the woman was fasting for the holy month of Ramadan while she was being beaten up, and when she kept asking for water, the mob allegedly forced her to drink alcohol mixed with urine.