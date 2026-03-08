Muslim woman beaten up, allegedly forced to drink urine by mob in Bihar's Madhubani, dies

A Muslim woman succumbed to injuries after being allegedly brutally assaulted by a mob led by the son of the village head in Bihar's Madhubani district, reported Maktoob Media on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Roshan Khatoon, a resident of Amhi village in Madhubani's Ghoghardiha.
According to the report, citing police officials and eye witnesses, Khatoon had gone to meet village head Kumari Devi on February 28 to resolve a local dispute. However, the village head's son, Manu Singh, along with a mob, assaulted the woman, causing serious injuries.
Khatoon succumbed to her injuries on March 1 in Patna Medical College and Hospital.
A local digital news publication, Mithla Samachar, reported that the woman was fasting for the holy month of Ramadan while she was being beaten up, and when she kept asking for water, the mob allegedly forced her to drink alcohol mixed with urine.
According to eye witnesses cited by Maktoob, the attackers tied Khatoon to a pole and beat her severely. During the assault, she was also allegedly abused by those involved.
The woman's husband has demanded a death sentence for the accused.
The police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and detained Manu Singh for questioning.
"We have detained the son of the village head, and he is being questioned. We are identifying everyone present at the time of the incident. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible," a police officer was quoted as saying by Maktoob.
"We have seen some reports about the victim fasting and asking for water. At this stage, we cannot confirm these details. The investigation is continuing, and all aspects are being examined," the officer added.
Ajay Mansuri, state president of the Mansuri community, vowed to pursue the matter legally.
"I will make sure that we go to every length to bring justice to the deceased, and we all want the culprits to be hanged till death," he said.