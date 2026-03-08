Punjab Budget 2026: AAP government fulfil pre-poll promise of Rs 1000 monthly allowance for women

Tabling the budget in the Assembly, Cheema stated every promise made to the people of Punjab has been fulfilled.

"This will be the biggest cash transfer scheme, and registration to avail the benefits will start in April," he said.

"Every woman in Punjab above 18 years of age will be eligible to enrol under this scheme, barring only a few categories — present and former permanent government employees, sitting and former MPs and MLAs, and income tax payees. Even women enrolled under existing social security pension schemes such as old-age pension, widow pension, destitute women pension or disability pension will also be eligible under this scheme," the minister said.

Cheema claimed the new initiative would be the world's first universal cash transfer scheme for women.

"In all, around 97 per cent of all adult women in Punjab will be eligible under this scheme, which is the highest for any state in India," he said.

He said the initiative sought to promote "women's economic independence, strengthen their role in decision making, improve health and nutritional outcomes and encourage continued education and higher aspirations among girls."

"It affirms the government’s belief that empowerment must reflect in tangible financial security and greater dignity for women across Punjab," Cheema said.

Taking a dig at political rivals, Cheema said many states have started the "jumla" of announcing similar schemes but limit them to a small section of women, ignoring the vast majority who are financially dependent on men for their basic needs.

"For example, one of our neighbouring states announced a similar scheme but limited it only to households with annual income under Rs 1 lakh, covering only 20 per cent of all adult women," he said.

Cheema announced a budgetary outlay of Rs 9,300 crore for the 2026–27 period to ensure timely implementation of the scheme.

'Growth momentum'

The total revenue receipts for Punjab in 2026–27 are projected at Rs 1,26,190 crore. Of this, Rs 70,851 crore will come from the state’s own tax revenue and Rs 15,687 crore from non-tax revenue. Since the state’s share in horizontal devolution has been increased, the share in central taxes will be Rs 30,464 crore, up by Rs 5,293 crore over 2025–26.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.08 per cent of the GSDP, with the effective revenue deficit pegged at 2.06 per cent. The outstanding debt is projected to reach Rs 4,47,754.78 crore by March 31, 2027, up from Rs 4,07,784.14 crore in the 2025–26 revised estimates.

The revenue deficit for the year is estimated at Rs 21,955.18 crore, while the state’s debt will rise to Rs 4,42,604.16 crore. Cheema said that for 2026–27, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to reach Rs 9,80,635 crore, marking a 10 per cent growth rate.

The minister attributed the growth momentum to improved agricultural productivity and a resurgent services sector.

"These estimates reaffirm our resolve to combine responsible fiscal management with sustained support for economic growth," he said.