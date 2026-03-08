Punjab Budget: AAP govt rolls out monthly aid of Rs 1,000 for women, Rs 1,500 for SC women

CHANDIGARH: The AAP government in Punjab announced a new scheme on Sunday under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to all women except Scheduled Caste women, who will be getting Rs 1,500 monthly.

Providing monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per woman was a key poll promise of the ruling party before the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Presenting the state budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly here, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the implementation of 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna' under which government will transfer the money directly to the accounts of women.

The Bhagwant Mann government launched the new scheme nearly four years after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab.

For women belonging to the SC community, the government will transfer Rs 1,500 per month directly to their accounts, Cheema said.

The announcement coincided with International Women's Day. It is the first time that the state budget was presented on a Sunday.

Cheema said this new scheme for women will be not just India's but also the world's first universal cash transfer scheme for women. "Every woman in Punjab above 18 years of age will be eligible to enrol under this scheme barring only few i.e. existing or past permanent government employees, existing and past MPs/MLAs and income tax payees," he said.

Even woman enrolled under existing social security pension schemes e.g. old-age pension or widow/destitute women pension or disability pension scheme will be eligible under this scheme, he further said.

"In all, around 97 per cent of all adult women in Punjab will be eligible under this scheme, which is the highest for any state in India," said Cheema.