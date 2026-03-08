Uttarakhand Assembly budget session to begin with key amendment bills on agenda

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will begin its high-stakes budget session on Monday in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand, with the government set to introduce several key amendment bills, including proposed changes to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Among the legislative priorities are amendments to the UCC that focus on stricter matrimonial regulations. Under the proposed changes, individuals who conceal their identity to enter into marriage will face criminal charges, and such marriages will be declared invalid. The government also plans to widen administrative oversight by allowing officers at the level of Additional Secretary to serve as Registrar General, a provision that was previously not included in the code.

"The session is crucial for refining our legislative framework to ensure social security and administrative efficiency," a government official stated.

The legislative agenda also includes the Uttarakhand Shop and Establishment (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Bill. The proposed legislation aims to introduce flexible working hours and improve operational efficiency for retail establishments, allowing employees greater flexibility in their work schedules.