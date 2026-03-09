1.61 lakh water sample found contaminated across the country in 2025-26, Minister Somanna informs RS

NEW DELHI: As many as 1.61 lakh water samples out of nearly 64 lakh tested across the country in 2025-26 were found to be contaminated, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written response, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, stated that more than 59 lakh samples were tested during the year 2023-24, and over 82 lakh samples were tested during 2024-25 in drinking water quality testing laboratories. In 2025-26, a total of 63.96 lakh samples were tested, of which 1.61 lakh were confirmed to be contaminated, the house was informed.

The minister reported that as of March 2, 2026, states and Union Territories had tested more than 63 lakh samples in drinking water quality testing laboratories.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) - Har Ghar Jal was launched in August 2019 in partnership with states and Union Territories to provide safe tap water supply in adequate quantity, at prescribed quality, and on a regular and long-term basis to rural households.

He said drinking water is a state subject, and the responsibility of planning, designing, approving, implementing, operating, and maintaining drinking water supply schemes, including those under JJM, lies with the state and UT governments, while the government provides technical and financial assistance.

To enable states and UTs to test water samples for water quality and for sample collection, reporting, monitoring and surveillance of drinking water, an online JJM-Water Quality Management Information System portal has been developed, the minister noted.

Additionally, a 'Citizen Corner' has been included on the JJM dashboard to display village-level water quality test results, making them publicly accessible to create awareness and build confidence among the community regarding the quality of water supplied through piped systems in rural areas.