25-year-old man stabs twin sister to death for opposing his online interfaith relationship in UP

LUCKNOW: 25-year-old Hardik, an engineer by profession, stabbed his twin sister multiple times for opposing his interfaith relationship, leaving investigators, doctors and neighbours stunned.

Horrifyingly, the incident is just over an obsessive relationship that existed only on social media. As per the police sources, Hardik brutally murdered his twin sister Himshikha (25) and attempted to kill his mother Neelima at their residence in the Buddh Vihar area on Friday.

The motive, as per the investigators, seemed to be rooted in an online relationship that Hardik had developed with a woman hailing from another faith and whom he had never met in person.

According to police, Hardik had been in contact with a Muslim woman, based in Pune, for nearly one-and-a-half years through Instagram.

The two reportedly used to talk for hours online and had even promised to marry each other despite never meeting in real life.

According to Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, the accused repeatedly spoke about the relationship during interrogation.

"They communicated only through Instagram and had never met physically," Gupta said. He claimed they had promised to live and die together.